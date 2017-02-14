Scott man accused of stealing over $21K with forged checks of former client

Published: Updated:
Thomas Culotta (Photo Courtesy: Scott Police Department)
Thomas Culotta (Photo Courtesy: Scott Police Department)

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A Scott man is accused of stealing over $21,000 in forged checks from a former client of his lawn care business.

Police Chief Chad Leger said 48-year-old Thomas Culotta was banned from the victim’s property at the end of September 2016.

Culotta allegedly stole the money from the victim’s bank account with forged checks that were stolen from the victim’s house.

“Checks from the stolen checkbook were forged and deposited into Culotta’s bank account,” according to Leger.

Authorities say Culotta stole over $21,000 from the victim between October and November 2016, depositing forged checks in Scott, Lafayette, and Broussard.

Leger said detectives from all three law enforcement agencies have completed their investigations and issued warrants for Culotta’s arrest.

Scott Police arrest Culotta on February 11, 2017, on nine counts of felony theft, and additional charges of monetary instrument abuse, forgery, and theft of assets from aged/disabled.

 

