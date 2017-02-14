St. Landry woman sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison for stealing more than $250,000 from Opelousas business

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – United States Attorney Stephanie A. Finley announced Tuesday that a St. Landry woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for stealing more than $116,000 in cash from an Opelousas-based medical imaging business.

40 year old Misty Johnson of St. Landry, La., was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Donald Walter on one count each of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and theft of mail.

According to the indictment, Johnson worked as an office manager for an Opelousas medical imaging services business from January, 2009 to July 2014 and was responsible for day-to-day financial operations including billing, payroll and managing accounts payable and receivable.

Her responsibilities also included access to the company’s financial information and mail and she had signatory authority on business accounts and was provided a company credit card for making purchases.

Johnson pled guilty to writing checks to herself or to cash, issue herself additional paychecks and make unauthorized purchases on the company credit card, totaling $258,128.78.

She would then alter the company’s account records to look as though she was properly paying the company’s bills

Johnson also stole company mail including past-due bills and brought them to her home.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation.