Women’s and Children’s Hospital welcomes Valentine’s Day Baby

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Valentine’s Day is a holiday full of love.

“It’s always been one of my favorite holidays,” said Kourtney Jessie.

Gifts come in all shapes and sizes but sometimes gifts come as a surprise.

“They kept telling me you’re going to go in on Valentine’s Day and I was like no, no, no,” said Jessie.

And on this Valentine’s Day, Kourtney Jessie received a special gift around 4 a.m.

Wrapped in ribbons and bows, little Kaylee Faith Davis became the second Valentine’s Day baby born at Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette.

“My daughter was really excited. They helped me pick out gifts, my daughter and my son. She said her sister can’t eat the chocolate so she’s going to eat it for her,” said Jessie.

Weighing 6 pounds and 3 ounces Kaylee captured her mother’s heart.

“I’ve had some nice ones but this one was everything. I just thought about her being my little sweetie pie,” said Jessie.

And according to Jessie Kaylee is one several holiday babies in the family.

“My cousin has a Christmas birthday, today is actually my aunt’s birthday, and my cousin has a birthday today as well,” said Jessie.

Jessie said Valentine’s Day will forever hold a special place in her heart.

“I’ve been carrying her in my stomach for 10 months like what is she going to be like, what is she going to look like, when is her birthday going to be? And for it to be Valentine’s Day it’s a love holiday and it’s going to be something special.”