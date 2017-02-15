2 charged in theft of over $100K from elderly woman’s life savings

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – Two people have been arrested in the theft of over $100,000 in cash from an elderly woman’s life savings, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on December 3, 2016, when the victim reported her Eunice-area home was broken into.

The woman’s life savings and other items were stolen from the home.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said Chadrick Jude Lavergne, 45, of Eunice, and Tayler Brooke LeJune, 25, of Basile, opened the victim’s safe in a wooded area, retrieved the cash, and threw it in a bayou.

The two suspects then drove to Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder and rented a room in LeJeune’s name.

While Lavergne was gambling, he noticed that Lejeune had disappeared from the casino.

“Lavergne then went to their room and noticed that LeJeune had stolen some of the stolen money,” Guidroz said.

Investigators say LeJeune went a shopping spree and bought a sports car and drugs with a portion of the stolen money.

After monitoring Lavergne’s activities, detectives obtained a warrant and arrested him at a casino in Lake Charles on January 25, 2017.

LeJune was arrested on February 14, 2017.

Detectives say Lavergne knew the victim and her family.

He was charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling and his bond has been set at $120,000.

LeJeune was charged with accessory to burglary of an inhabited dwelling. Her bond has been set $25,000.

Guidroz said the investigation is ongoing and expects more arrests to be made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the detective section of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 948-6516.