LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – LARC’s Beads-N-More store is located next to LARC’s Acadien Village.

It’s a one stop carnival shop that helps support individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

LARC’s Beads-N-More store sells beads, trinkets, specialty throws and much more.

Proceeds from the store go directly back to LARC and the people that they serve.

LARC’s Beads-N-More store is open Monday through Saturday and there is a call ahead service available.