Lafayette Marshal’s Office arrests fugitive wanted for attempted murder

KLFY Newsroom Published:
George Lewis (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Marshal's Office)
George Lewis (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Marshal's Office)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A fugitive wanted in connection with a shooting that happened Monday night on Lilly Street was arrested Tuesday by the Lafayette Marshal’s Office.

Deputy Marshal Phil Conrad said George Lewis was wanted for attempted second-degree murder for injuring the victim in the shooting.

The victim was shot one time and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff, of the Lafayette Police Department, said the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between Lewis and the victim.

Marshals began searching for Lewis on Tuesday and found him inside a home on Harrington Street.

Conrad said Lewis was arrested without incident. He was then booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

 

