Lafayette Regional Airport announces new terminal design

By Published:
A drop-off area view of the new terminal design
A drop-off area view of the new terminal design

LAFAYETTE, La – A new terminal design has been selected for the Lafayette Regional Airport.  The Lafayette Airport Commission has selected the “Journey” architectural design to be the model for the new terminal.  The results of the survey showed “Journey” had a 4.18 average rating out of five, while the “Spirit” design averaged 3.22 out of five.

SIDES & Associates, a Lafayette firm that handles communications projects for the airport, conducted the public outreach and data gathering and reported the results to the airport commission at a special meeting called to receive the community ratings report. The two designs were posted on the airport’s terminal website along with a description of the vision behind each design

The outreach campaign was launched online, through public service announcements, signs in front of the airport and on in-terminal monitors, electronic surveys and face-to-face data gathering places that included local libraries, community centers, churches, civic club meetings and with airport customers at the terminal.

Lafayette Regional Airport design – “Journey”

