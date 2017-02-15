Man accused of shooting man on Montreal Ave Saturday evening

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A 22-year-old man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting a man during an altercation Saturday evening, police say.

The shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. on February 11, 2017, in the 200 block of Montreal Drive.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff said in a news release that the 27-year-old victim was shot once and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, Jivante Westley Simon, of Lafayette, was arrested on scene.