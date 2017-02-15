Nearly 300 pieces of jewelry among stolen property, drugs recovered in Carencro

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – Four people are facing charges after police recovered stolen property and illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Carencro, authorities say.

Officers stopped a vehicle for a moving violation on February 7, 2017. The driver and passengers “became very nervous” during the stop, according to Chief David Anderson.

Authorities learned one of the passengers had an active warrant in Lafayette and located marijuana and five grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Officers also located six stolen cell phones, multiple cameras, three stolen laptop computers, stolen credit cards, and a bag containing nearly 300 pieces of stolen jewelry.

Anderson said his police department is “currently working with multiple agencies to get the stolen items returned to the rightful owners as soon as possible.”

Mark Gautrueaux was arrested for an active warrant, illegal possession of stolen things and possession of methamphetamines.

Paul Trahan was arrested for possession of methamphetamines.

Joslyn Robichaux was arrested for possession of marijuana.

Natasha Stelly was arrested for possession of methamphetamines.

All four suspects were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.