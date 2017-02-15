Southern University to host medical marijuana town hall meeting

Southern University will host a medical marijuana town hall meeting on Thursday, February 23.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. in the Southern University Ag Center – A.O. Williams Hall, 181 B.A. Little Dr. in Baton Rouge. The meeting will provide an overview of the Land-Grant Campus’ medical marijuana venture. The Land-Grant campus consists of the SU Ag Center and the College of Agricultural, Family, and Consumer Sciences.

The public, as well as potential vendors, are invited to attend the meeting, which is free.

Questions from vendors should be emailed in advance to Dr. Janana Snowden at janana_snowden@suagcenter.com. The deadline to submit questions is 12 p.m. on February 21. All questions received will be addressed at the town hall.

For additional information, contact Dr. Snowden by email, or call LaKeeshia Lusk at 225-771-2242.