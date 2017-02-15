St. Martin Parish School Board opens new administrative facilities

St. Martin Parish, La. – Although the move wasn’t far, superintendent of St. Martin parish schools, Lottie Beebe says it was much needed.

In May of 2016, St. Martin Parish taxpayers approved a $64 million bond for facility improvements.

Dr. Beebe says within that proposal was to build a federal programs and technology annex, which would cost the school board about $3 million. But when the Pellerin Life Insurance building was listed, officials made their move.

With the move coming in at just under $2 million, administrators are now in a more centralized, and modern facility.

Dr. Beebe says the new building is more than a cosmetic improvement, she hopes the new facilities will help them to recruit more staff and eventually raise the district grade for a B, to an A.

