OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police say a teenager has been charged for falsely reporting an attempted kidnapping in Opelousas on February 13, 2017.

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc said after an extensive investigation, officers determined no such incident occurred.

Jamie Batiste-Andrus, 17, of Opelousas, was charged with criminal mischief by way of filing a false police report.