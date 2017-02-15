Waitr CEO apologizes for Valentine’s delays

Adam Murnane takes a break from work to play a video game at Waitr's new office space at 1100 Bertrand Drive. (Photo: Megan Wyatt/The Advertiser)
(The Daily Advertiser) – Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants and, as Waitr found out Tuesday night, it’s also a popular night for deliveries.

The holiday’s high demand led to long wait times. Some customers reported they waited more than two hours to receive their food.

Waitr wasn’t prepared for the huge influx of Valentine’s orders, specifically 1100 percent more orders than last year, said CEO Chris Meaux in a statement posted on the company’s Facebook page.

Meaux posted the following apology late Tuesday night.

