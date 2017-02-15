Waitr CEO apologizes for Valentine’s delays

(The Daily Advertiser) – Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for restaurants and, as Waitr found out Tuesday night, it’s also a popular night for deliveries.

The holiday’s high demand led to long wait times. Some customers reported they waited more than two hours to receive their food.

Waitr wasn’t prepared for the huge influx of Valentine’s orders, specifically 1100 percent more orders than last year, said CEO Chris Meaux in a statement posted on the company’s Facebook page.

Meaux posted the following apology late Tuesday night.

We’ll update this story with more details soon.