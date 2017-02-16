3 arrested in Breaux Bridge for possessing stolen property, weapons, and illegal drugs

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Cory Fisher (left), Ramie Tauzin (center), Nicholas Chaisson (right) were arrested last night on various illegal weapon and drug charges. (Photo Courtesy: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)
Cory Fisher (left), Ramie Tauzin (center), Nicholas Chaisson (right) were arrested last night on various illegal weapon and drug charges. (Photo Courtesy: St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office)

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Deputies in St. Martin Parish say they arrested three men last night for possessing stolen property, weapons, and illegal drugs.

Major Ginny Higgins said deputies made the arrests just after 7 p.m. while investigating a stolen property complaint at a home in the 1000 block of Amelie Drive in Breaux Bridge.

Cory Fisher, 33, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a moveable, illegal possession of stolen things, illegal carrying of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Ramie Tauzin, 33, of Breaux Bridge, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Nicholas Chaisson, 25, of Breaux Bridge was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, illegal carrying of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies.

All three men were booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center and no bond has been set at this time.

