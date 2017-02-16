Barricades going up on Lafayette parade route Thursday

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Barricades will be going up for the parades this weekend beginning Thursday morning.

About 5,500 barricades will be placed along the parade route and adjacent areas starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, and again at 8 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Lafayette Consolidated Government. The barricades will be placed to allow for turning lanes and major crossovers along Johnston Street and North College Road.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route if possible, and to exercise additional caution and patience while crews are on the roadways.

On parade days, all roads located on the parade route, which is 3.9 miles long, will be closed one hour prior to the parade, the press release says.

For more information, visit http://www.lafayettela.gov/mardigras/Pages/default.aspx.