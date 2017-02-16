Deputies seek suspects in car burglaries near Carencro

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects that stole over $2,500 in cash while burglarizing several cars northwest of Carencro.

Public Information Officer John Mowell said the car burglaries were reported on February 4, 2017 near the intersection of Herlile Circle and Gendarme Road.

A semi-automatic pistol and radar detector were also stolen during the burglaries. A nearby surveillance camera captured one of the suspects on video walking away from a vehicle.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 236-5636 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.