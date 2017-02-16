Lake Charles man arrested for masturbating in front of undercover female officer

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo: Lake Charles PD
Photo: Lake Charles PD

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) Lake Charles Police  say since December 1, 2016 their office had received approximately 20 complaints of a man masturbating and exposing himself to various female victims.

On Thursday, undercover officers worked in the area of the complaints near the Lake Charles Civic Center, Shell Beach Drive and Dr. Michael DeBakey Drive.

During the undercover investigation, police say, 34 year old Trevis Barber exposed himself to and then masturbated in front of an undercover female officer in the 1300 block of Common Street.

When officers attempted to make an arrest, they say Barber fled the scene in his vehicle and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

Police say Barber then stopped his vehicle in the area of 6th Avenue and 5th Street and fled on foot and after a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended.

Barber was arrested and charged with obscenity, aggravated flight from an officer and resisting arrest.

Police say Barber has two prior convictions for obscenity.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s