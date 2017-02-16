Local studio becomes part of Victory Records

(The Daily Advertiser) – Dylan Frederick has enjoyed life in the spotlight as the singer for the Lafayette-based, pop punk band, Hey Thanks! Frederick’s life behind the scenes is now in the spotlight too.

Frederick’s studio, Wilhelm Records, has entered into a worldwide music and merchandise distribution deal with Victory Records, a music publishing company in Chicago. Victory specializes in emo and punk bands, including several on the label who has surpassed 250,000 in record sales.

Frederick founded his Wilhelm studio in 2015 to help emerging, independent artists record their music. The local band, Postcards from Jane, is on the label, along with Hopes on Hold from Auburn, Ala., American Pastime from Birmingham, Philadelphia’s Mallory Run and Skylines of Chicago.

Frederick said the distribution deal brings more exposure for his artists.

“Playing in bands over the years, I never thought I’d get too much into this side of the industry,” Frederick said in a press release. “Having Victory onboard with our future plans is exciting and very surreal.

“We plan to make our mark by putting out great music by hard-working bands with the same vision.”

Victory founder Tony Brummel plans to help Frederick build his label.

“Dylan has a fantastic work ethic and reminds me of when I started Victory out of my closet in 1989,” said Brummel. “He is building his label and has a solid roster of developing bands.

“As so many labels in the independent community continue to get acquired, it is important that we help develop and support those with the courage and passion to start new homes for artists.

“We have had the pleasure of helping labels like Rise Records, Standby Records and Sumerian get established form their beginnings, along with many labels that we currently distribute. The independent fire still burns in many of us and I am glad to have another label join the family.”

Other labels with Victory distribution include GMM, ISCREAM, Luxor, Mutant League, Standby an WAT.