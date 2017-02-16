Louisiana company agrees to stop selling drugs, supplements

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Federal prosecutors say a Louisiana-based company has agreed to stop marketing untested substances that were labeled and advertised as treatments for heart disease, multiple sclerosis, cancer and other maladies.

The agreement was announced Thursday by the Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney in Lafayette. It also stops the company, known as Cili (see-lee) Minerals, and its owner from marketing dietary supplements that the government says were adulterated. The federal complaint said the company failed to test ingredients or finished products as required by law.

Details of the agreement are in documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Lafayette. The pact also calls for Cili Minerals to recall and destroy its products manufactured and distributed since June 1, 2014.

Products were marketed under various names, including PoLith, Germanium and CilZinCo.