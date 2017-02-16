LSU hosts summit on the national significance of La.’s Coastal Master Plan

Louisiana’s coast is in danger and the state is taking measures to protect it.

On Thursday, leading coastal stakeholders from the private and public sectors will join scientists, coastal experts and state coastal managers to address opportunities the national significance of Louisiana’s coastal master plan.

The Summit follows two leadership forums convened in October last year to address issues of making the state’s master plan operational and funded by reliable financing mechanisms. During the Summit, coastal leaders will take stock of goals set in motion 15 years ago that provided the framework and model for comprehensive large-scale restoration.

The summit will be held at the Lod Cook Alumni Center at LSU. Featured guests include Governor John Bel Edwards, former Governor Kathleen Blanco, and former U.S. Senator Mary Landrieu.