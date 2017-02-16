Residents prepare for Mardi Gras barricades

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The first parades of the Mardi Gras season kick off this weekend making driving around the city very hectic, but with proper planning residents can avoid the maze of barricades lining the streets.

It’s that time of year again and the barricades are out, about 5, 500 of them to be exact.

“It’s pretty hectic. It always seems like the barricades come out way earlier than all the parades come,” said Joshua Floyd.

Saturday Krewe de Chienes and Krewe de Rio will roll through town to kick off the season.

The barricades line the streets along the nearly four mile parade route and that means heavy traffic.

“I’m glad I don’t have school tomorrow because I know those barricades are going to be out and it’s just hard, I mean the traffic, it’s just insane,” said Taylor Falgout.

Falgout and Floyd live right off of the parade route making Mardi Gras festivties a bit of a hassle for their daily commutes.

“There’s no chance of us going anywhere and not getting caught up in something,” said Falgout.

“I think we’ll try and walk as much as we can and plan accordingly,” said Floyd.

In addition to parades, Florida Georgia Line will be playing at the Cajundome Friday. Not to mention several other activities happening around the city as well.

Joline Boutin said she won’t be driving if at all possible.

“I’ll probably be staying at home mostly as much as I can avoid it. I’ll probably try to do that since I can’t really avoid it (traffic),” said Boutin.

But despite the inconvenience, Falgout said the experience is worth the hassle.

“Yea the excitement outweighs the disappointment of the barricades you know and the hassle.”

Police will shut down streets on the parade route one hour before the parades start.