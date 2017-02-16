Student, employee injured in fight at Loreauville High School; 3 students apprehended

LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY) – An 18-year old female Loreauville High School student has been treated for her injuries sustained in a fight that broke out this morning in the school’s cafeteria.

Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene at 7:15 a.m. and found that the student was cut multiple times with a knife during the fight with a 16-year old female.

Captain Wendell Raborn says a school employee attempted to stop the fight and received minor injuries in the process.

The 18-year old was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the school employee refused treatment at the scene.

Raborn says a second fight between two 16-year old females also broke, but no weapons were used in that fight.

All three 16-year olds were taken into custody and will be released to their parents.

Investigators believe the fight was over an argument over social media.