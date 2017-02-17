Cadien Toujours holding 2nd Annual Courir de Mardi Gras de L’anse Saturday

MERMENTAU COVE, La. (KLFY) – The Cadien Toujours will hold its 2nd Annual Courir de Mardi Gras de L’anse this Saturday, February 18.

Festivites begin at 8:00 a.m. and run throughout the day, ending with a fais-do-do (beginning at 5:00 p.m.) and gumbo for all to enjoy.

All proceeds from this day-long benefit go to Cadien Toujours and their mission of preservation and advancement of the Cajun culture.

This is a family friendly event and Cadien Toujours encourages the youth to come out and learn about this rich Cajun tradition.

 

