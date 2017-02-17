Eunice man arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile, stalking

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) – A Eunice man is in custody after he was allegedly caught having sex with a 15-year old female juvenile.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says on January 4th a parent of the juvenile reported that the they caught the two in bed together when the parent returned home.

The suspect – identified as Jawaun Jamel Montgomery, 22, of Eunice – then jumped out of the window of the home and fled when the parent called police.

Investigators interviewed the juvenile, who said that her and Montgomery began ‘dating’ on October 6, 2016 and Montgomery allegedly was aware of her age and knew she was in high school.

Guidroz says on a separate and related occasion, Montgomery allegedly pulled out a knife on the juvenile’s sibling when he was told to leave, threatened to stab the sibling and would begin to stalk the juvenile.

Montgomery was contacted by detectives several times and told to meet at the Sheriff’s office, but would never show up.

Warrants were issued for Montgomery and he was arrested and booked at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office on the following charges:

Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile

Aggravated Assault

Stalking

“Parents need to continue to have an open dialog with their children and ask them the tough questions. Some adults prey on our youth and they can become engaged in an illegal sexual relationship which will affect them for a lifetime”, Guidroz added.