Lafayette Parish taxes insufficient to meet needs

(The Daily Advertiser) – Lafayette Parish receives just 28 percent of all parish property taxes, second to the school system’s 39 percent. Property tax revenues aren’t sufficient to cover the cost of services like drainage and road maintenance today, and the situation will only get worse in the next year or so.

That’s the message delivered in January by several city-parish councilmen looking into the parish’s finances, which are at the critical stage.

Council Chairman Kenneth Boudreaux said residents are under the impression Lafayette Consolidated Government receives all parish property taxes, but that’s not the case.

In addition to public schools receiving 39 percent of all parish property taxes, Councilman Bruce Conque said, the sheriff receives 19 percent, and public libraries receive 7 percent. Three taxing authorities each receive 2 percent, the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, Lafayette Regional Airport and parish assessor, with the Bayou Vermilion District taking in 1 percent.

Only 14 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes had lower property tax rates than Lafayette Parish in 2015, Conque said. Bossier City, at 71.6 mils, is lower than Lafayette Parish at 85.77 mils. Those paying higher property tax rates include Ouachita Parish, 94.6 mils; Jefferson, 103.7 mils; Calcasieu, 110.4; Caddo, 136.6 mils; Orleans, 151.8 mils; and St. Tammany, 152 mils.

The 4.17-mil property tax for parishwide roads and bridges generates $13 million a year, Conque said, nearly $2 million less than was needed in 2016-17, cutting into the parish fund balance.

The fund balance for drainage maintenance is depleted. Only 4 percent of parish property taxes fund drainage maintenance, a 3.34-mil property tax.

“The biggest drain is the jail,” Conque said. Its fund balance is completely empty. Property owners pay 1.9 mils a year for the jail.

A 2.34-mil tax for the courthouse complex produces enough money to cover courthouse operations, Conque said. But courthouse funds are used to help out the jail shortfall. If that practice continues, the courthouse fund will be completely depleted by the end of the 2017-18 fiscal year, he said.

“That’s a scary thought,” Councilman Jay Castille said. “We just cut the judges and the DA $3 million this year. If we continue cutting them and the jail, all those good people we send to jail, they’re going to be on the street because we won’t be able to house them. We won’t be able to prosecute them.”

Castille, who chairs the committee, said the group will begin meeting soon and welcomes public input. He expects the committee to go to the council with a recommendation by the end of the year, probably seeking additional taxes from voters.