Looking for a Mardi Gras parade? You’ve got options

(The Daily Advertiser) – Are you looking for something fun to do in Louisiana this weekend? Check out this list of parades and festivals where you can laissez les bons temps rouler across the state.

Friday, Feb. 17:

The “Mardi Grawl” pub crawl in Lafayette starts at 6:30 p.m. with registration at Rêve Coffee.

Pineville’s Light the Night parade is at 7 p.m. in downtown Pineville and Alexandria.

The 30th annual Krewe of Omega parade is at 6:30 p.m. in Hammond.

Krewe of Centaur float-loading party in Shreveport is at 5:30 p.m.

Krewe of Eve Mardi Gras parade in Mandeville begins at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Theme Park Adventures.”

NBA Celebrity All-Star Game is at 7 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Krewe of Cork parade rolls at 3 p.m. in the French Quarter in New Orleans.

Krewe of Oshun parade in New Orleans rolls uptown at 6 p.m.

Krewe of Cleopatra parade in New Orleans rolls uptown at 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Excalibur parade in Metairie at 7 p.m.

Krewe of Athena parade is at 7:30 p.m. in Metairie.

Saturday, Feb. 18:

Sunday, Feb. 19:

The City of Scott’s Mardi Gras parade is at 1 p.m.

Krewe of Ezana Jeanerette Mardi Gras parade is at 1 p.m. in Jeanerette.

Krewe of Femme Fatale parade in New Orleans starts uptown at 11 a.m.

Krewe of Carrollton parade in New Orleans starts uptown at noon.

Krewe of King Arthur and Merlin parade in New Orleans starts uptown at 1 p.m.

Krewe of Alla parade in New Orleans starts uptown at 1:30 p.m.

Krewe of Claude parade in Slidell starts at 1 p.m.

Krewe of Dionysus parade in Slidell follows Claude parade.

Krewe of Tchefuncte parade in Madisonville is at 2 p.m.

Krewe of Barkus parade in the French Quarter is at 2 p.m.

Look ahead

Keep partying past the parades with these Mardi Gras festivals later this month.

Le Festival de Mardi Gras a’ Lafayette is Feb. 24-28 at Cajun Field. It features carnival rides and games and a variety of live music and Cajun food. Local parades roll through the festival site.

Mardi Gras of SWLA is Feb. 25-28 at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Festival includes rides, food, music, pageant, parades, gumbo cook-off, children’s day, community dance for special needs, 12th night celebration and a royal gala.

Church Point Courir de Mardi Gras is Feb. 25-26 with courir parades for children and adults, horse riders, live music, food and carnival rides.