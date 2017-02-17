New rules for parking during Scott Mardi Gras parade

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Residents in Scott have already started roping off locations for the big parade Sunday, but this year police are making some changes to parking so don’t get caught in a no parking area.

Residents used to park their cars in the grass between I-10 and Frontage Road, but this year it will not be allowed.

“So if you do park your vehicle there before 6:00 Sunday morning it will be towed at the owner’s expense and our guys are enforcing that very strictly,” said Chad Leger.

Police Chief Chad Leger said the change is for safety reasons.

“If a vehicle were to come off of interstate 10 east bound and a crash were to occur those stake and rope are not going to cause any further damage or injuries where if there were a vehicle or a trailer parked there it could cause other issues.”

60 officers will patrol three-mile parade route.

Scott Business Association member Bill Young said Frontage Road isn’t the only place where vehicles will be towed.

“We had a couple of issues last year that we are going to deal with this year. We had cars that were park in front of fire plugs, we will not permit that this year because we had a fire and they couldn’t get to the fire plug, so they will be towed.”

Leger suggests residents avoid parking on narrow roads like St. Mary Street and Delhomme.

“It causes problems for the floats to pass and the parade goers as well.”

After the parade, Leger asks residents to pick up their trash.

“Just pick up your trash, put it in the bag. If you want to bring it home we’d appreciate it, but if you don’t want to bring it home just leave it tied up on the side of the road and the work crew will pick them up.”

Streets along the parade route will be closed one hour before the parade starts. Leger urges residents to come early to give yourself plenty of time to get to your location.

The parade is set to begin at 1:00 p.m.