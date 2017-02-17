ONLY ON 10: Home healthcare investigation

One Lafayette family is outraged after home surveillance video revealed alleged abuse by a home healthcare provider.

In most circumstances, home health agencies provide assistance to people in their last days, and those who aren’t able to care for themselves.

A family reached out to KLFY and brought us this flash drive to show what they believe is questionable action by two L and D Community Care employees.

The video provided to us by his family shows 54-year-old Stephen Arabie in his apartment.

Cameras they set up to monitor his behavior and health.

Stephen suffers from a long list of both physical and mental disabilities; including epilepsy, scoliosis, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

His condition requires him to have assistance around the clock.

“That’s preparing meals, helping him eat, helping him go to the bathroom, helping him walk. He can never be by himself standing up on his feet alone, someone has to be there 24 and 7 because he is a fall hazard,” Shannon Arabie, Stephen’s brother, told News 10.

Which is why he wears the batter’s helmet he’s pictured with her.

But on November 16, 2016, you can see the L and D Community Care worker collecting her things, and leaving Stephen unattended around 2:50 that morning.

During the five hours he was alone, Stephen unsteadily makes his way around the apartment, watches TV and goes to the bathroom, but he returns to the living room, inching along slowly on his backside, before pulling himself up using the recliner.

“No one was there, they abandoned him, neglected him for over five hours,” his brother said.

Lynette Boyd, the owner of L and D Community Care, says when they learned of the abandonment later that morning action was taken.

“We terminated her immediately and then, of course, a critical incident report was done and DHH substantiated it and she was put on the exclusions list,” Boyd told News 10.

L and D notified Arabie’s family about the abandonment.

Which prompted Stephen’s siblings to review the security footage from his apartment; and they found what they say is another problem on July 18, 2016.

“Stephen approached her, he was probably asking for a glass of ice water, he loves to drink ice water. She refused to get up, she just didn’t acknowledge him. She put her hand up in his face like, don’t even talk to me. She made the first contact. She grabbed at his arm and he kind of backed up and then he went to touch her,” Shannon Arabie said.

After some shoving, the employee gets up and she attempts to escort Stephen to his bedroom. It was here you can see him fall and land on his walker.

The worker moves Stephen out of the way, picks up the walker, and returned to the couch while leaving Stephen on the floor.

“She turned around, sat on the couch and just watched him struggle to get back to his chair,” Arabie said.

Several hours go by until around 10 a.m. when two more L and D employees arrive for a scheduled visit to inspect him for a previous fall.

Here you see the three women gather in the living room before going into Stephen’s bedroom.

Once inside, they examined his back for bruising and discoloration.

L And D Owner Lynette Boyd has documentation that shows this was a follow up appointment for a fall on July 5, 2016.

Boyd says the fall seen on camera was not reported.

“Unless we know about it there’s nothing we can do. When we do find out about it, then we take action!” Boyd said.

“That incident should have been reported. So, how many more incidents were not reported. We’re in the process of reviewing the videotape and trying to get to the bottom of this and find out,” Arabie said.

As of December 1, 2016, Stephen has been under the care of a new provider.

The employee who was seen in the video where Stephen fell, has been suspended pending the results of the investigation by Lafayette Police and The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

The Department of Health And Hospitals looks into each critical incident report and they are investigating the Arabie case.

They also instructed L and D to write up a plan of correction and retrain employees on abuse and neglect policy.

Results of the investigation are pending. L and D has agreed to disclose those results with News 10 upon completion.

We also checked with the Better Business Bureau, L and D has an A+ rating with the BBB.

The BBB rating is based on information the organization is able to obtain about the business, including complaints received from the public.