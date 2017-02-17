Opelousas Police seek suspect who robbed same drug store twice

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who allegedly robbed the same drug store twice in 10 days.

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc said in a news release that the same black male suspect robbed the Walgreens in Opelousas on February 7 and February 17, 2017.

In both cases, surveillance video shows the suspect enter the store and demand cash from the cashier. The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash in each case.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.