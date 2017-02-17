Parade for dogs this Saturday in Lafayette

Krewe des Chiens is the Parade for Dogs and it’s happening this weekend in Lafayette.

The annual parade for mans best friend is this Saturday, February 18th at 2pm.

The parade begins near the Federal Courthouse in Downtown Lafayette and ends at Parc San Succi.

This will be the 19th year for Krewe des Chiens and first year under Lafayettes Veterinary Care Center’s sponsorship.

Lafayette’s Veterinary Care Center Medical Director, Marc Bordelon says “The main purpose of this parade is for pets, its for dogs.

The premise behind it is to try to raise money for the rescue groups behind it, to help with spay and neuter, and to help with sick pets, and to help with pets less fortunate.”

Within almost two decades of the parade’s running, nearly half a million dollars was raised for the cause, with last year alone bringing in $30,000.

This years theme is “paw”lyester power hour”.

“It’s basically kind of a boogie theme, a disco type thing, so come out and be dressed to impressed,” says Bordelon.

Dogs are welcome to watch along the parade route with their owners and catch beads.

If you plan to walk your pup in the parade, there’s a few things to remember like making sure they have all of their vaccinations and that they’re on their best behavior.

Bordelon says “Try to avoid bringing any type of food or drinks because we don’t want dogs fighting over that, try to avoid retractable leashes, they can get tripped up and people can trip over them.”