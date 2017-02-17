UPDATE: Missing person found safe

(The Daily Advertiser) – UPDATE: The woman reported missing Tuesday has been found safe, according to a release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Paula Alexander, reported missing Tuesday and last seen in the Lafayette Area Feb. 4, was found Thursday afternoon in Shreveport.

The sheriff’s office thanks the public for their assistance.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a person reported missing earlier this month.

Paula Alexander is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 96 pounds. According to a press release from LPSO, she was last seen in the Lafayette area Feb. 4, and may be driving a 2014 white Ford Fiesta four-door, with the license plate number XJA676.

Anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact LPSO at 337-232-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).