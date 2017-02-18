Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing/runaway 16-year-old girl.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson says Cheyenne Bearden was last seen on North Parkerson Avenue in Crowley Friday night.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5’2″ tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she was wearing a black button up shirt and black pants and was carrying a guitar case and a back pack.

Those with information on Cheyenne’s whereabouts are asked to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8772 or 911.

The Sheriff’s Office, so far, has not released a photo of the missing teen.

