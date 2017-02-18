Police arrest 9 in connection to car break-ins across the state

GRETNA, La. — Police have arrested nine members of a gang known as the “Felony Lane Gang” who they say broke into several vehicles in multiple parishes across the state

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the nine suspects are responsible for a rash of vehicle burglaries in Lafayette, East Baton Rouge, Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany Parishes.

Police say these alleged burglars targeted cars in locations where people may leave their belongings behind, such as gyms, schools and playgrounds. They would then break into the cars and steal IDs, credit cards and check books.

According to the JPSO, female members of the gang would then cash those stolen checks, usually wearing a disguise, at the bank drive through.

The members of the “Felony Lane Gang” were arrested Saturday and charged with numerous counts of conspiracy to commit vehicular burglary, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit theft.

Police are asking anyone who may have been the victim of a burglary that fits these circumstances to contact Detective Carl Koppeis at 504-364-5300.