Tennessee woman drowns after car plunges into Atchafalaya Basin at Butte LaRose boat launch

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Drowning-jpg

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Tennessee woman drowned Saturday morning after the car she was riding in plunged into the Atchafalaya Basin at a Butte LaRose boat launch.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office says 27 year old Antrineka Wilson of Memphis was inside a vehicle that plunged into the waters around 3:30 Saturday morning.

Three other occupants, including two children were able to safely escape, and are being treated at a local hospital.

Police say Wilson was unable to escape and died as a result of drowning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s