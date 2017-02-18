UPDATE: Tennessee woman drowns after car plunges into Atchafalaya Basin when driver misses turn in heavy fog

UPDATE: Police say a heavy blanket of fog contributed to a fatal car crash into the Atchafalaya Basin Saturday morning. Police now say the driver missed a turn due to the fog and the car plunged into the water.

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Tennessee woman drowned Saturday morning after the car she was riding in plunged into the Atchafalaya Basin at a Butte LaRose boat launch.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office says 27 year old Antrineka Wilson of Memphis was inside a vehicle that plunged into the waters around 3:30 Saturday morning.

Three other occupants, including two children were able to safely escape, and are being treated at a local hospital.

Police say Wilson was unable to escape and died as a result of drowning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.