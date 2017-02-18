Washington, La: Steamboat Restaurant owner plans to reopen 1 day after fire

Photo: Jason Huguet Facebook
Photo: Jason Huguet Facebook

WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY) One day after fire damaged parts of The Steamboat Restaurant in Washington, La. its owner says the restaurant will be opened for business Saturday night.

“We WILL be open for business tonight (Saturday) and hope to see y’all as we have a few bills to cover, said owner Jason Huguet.

“Thanks to everyone who has shown support and responded to this accidental fire and reached out to me. I appreciate y’all.”

Fire with heavy smoke was spotted at the Steamboat along North Main Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday. The fire was contained to the kitchen area.

No one was injured and while an official cause has not been released, Huguet said it was acccidental.

steamboat1

 

