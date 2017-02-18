What you should know before heading to the Industrial Trades Career Fair

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – After a successful first go round, officials are preparing for the second Industrial Trades Career Fair next week, where 19 companies from across South Louisiana will be present.

“So far I have about 200 pre-registered individuals, so we do expect probably close to one thousand individuals to attend,” said Courtney Boutte-Breaux with the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The Industrial Trades Career Fair is a collaborative effort between several organizations with the same focus–job development.

“We came together as a community, we saw the need, and we tried to create a solution, and this is helping us towards our solution–getting individuals back into the workforce,” explained Breaux.

Breaux says the launch of the Acadiana Opportunity website led to the start of this career fair.

“During last year’s event we had 1800 job seekers, 35 employers,” said Breaux.

Breaux says last year’s highly attended career fair showed just how much this event is important for Acadiana.

“There were 72 job offers made on the spot and 266 interviews that were going to be scheduled after the event,” said Breaux.

If you plan on attending this year’s career fair–here’s a heads up on what you should know.

“We ask that they dress professional, bring adequate copies of their resume, we also want them to visit the AcadianaOpportunity.com website to see a list of participating employers, so they can map their day out and visit the employers they want to visit,” said Breaux.

Breaux also asks that job seekers prepare a one-minute interview to sell themselves to employers. She also stresses pre-registering for the event through the Acadiana Opportunity website.

The Industrial Trades Career Fair will take place Wednesday, February 22 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Ahead of the career fair, the Louisiana Workforce Commission will hold a resume critique workshop Monday, February 20 at 10:30 a.m.

The event will take place at the Lafayette Business and Career Solutions Center located at 706 E. Vermilion St.

You’re asked to come in with a resume and experts will provide tips on how to make it presentable for employers.