Good Samaritan jumps on man attacking BR police officer

BATON ROUGE, La. — A woman jumped in to protect a police officer after she saw a suspect attacking the officer with his own baton.

Baton Rouge Police said 56 year old Vickie Williams Tillman saw the officer being hit over the head with his baton by 28-year-old Thomas Bennett and decided to back up the officer.

Police said Bennett had just been pulled over and drugs were found in his vehicle when the traffic stop became less than routine.

I could see in his eyes he needed help,” Williams-Tillman told The Advocate. “You don’t have time to think about it… I did what God needed me to do.”

The woman called police for more assistance before jumping on Bennett’s back, officials said.

Bennett also reportedly tried reaching for the officer’s gun during the fight but was unsuccessful.

The officer was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

