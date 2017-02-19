JUST IN: Corner Pantry grocery store in Lafayette sells $1 million winning Powerball ticket

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A local grocery store proudly displayed a “Winning Lottery Ticket Sold Here” sign Sunday morning after learning it had sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million during Saturday night’s drawing.
The Powerball numbers for Saturday, February 18, 2017 were 03 – 07 – 09 – 31 – 33 – and the Powerball was 20. A ticket with the first five numbers was sold at The Corner Pantry in the 800 block of Foreman Drive in Lafayette.
Store management said they received a call from lottery officials Sunday morning informing them that they had sold a winning ticket.
Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize. The Louisiana Lottery urges those with a lucky ticket to immediately sign the back and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the prize centers within the state of Louisiana.
Louisiana Lottery Corporation Headquarters/
Baton Rouge Regional Office
555 Laurel St.
Baton Rouge, LA 70801
(225) 297-2000
Lafayette Regional Office
Centerpiece Shopping Center
5520-L Johnston Street
Lafayette, LA 70503
(337) 262-5413
New Orleans Regional Office
Clearview Palms Shopping Center
2222 Clearview Parkway
Suite B-3
Metairie, LA 70001
(504) 889-0031
Alexandria Regional Office
Emerald Square Shopping Center
1325 MacArthur Drive
Alexandria, LA 71301
(318) 487-5005
Monroe Regional Office
1128 Pecanland Mall Drive
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 362-5460
Shreveport Regional Office
Old River Marketplace
Shopping Center
767 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway
Shreveport, LA 71105
(318) 869-6550