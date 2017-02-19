JUST IN: Corner Pantry grocery store in Lafayette sells $1 million winning Powerball ticket

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A local grocery store proudly displayed a “Winning Lottery Ticket Sold Here” sign Sunday morning after learning it had sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million during Saturday night’s drawing.

The Powerball numbers for Saturday, February 18, 2017 were 03 – 07 – 09 – 31 – 33 – and the Powerball was 20. A ticket with the first five numbers was sold at The Corner Pantry in the 800 block of Foreman Drive in Lafayette.

Store management said they received a call from lottery officials Sunday morning informing them that they had sold a winning ticket.

Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize. The Louisiana Lottery urges those with a lucky ticket to immediately sign the back and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the prize centers within the state of Louisiana.

Louisiana Lottery Corporation Headquarters/

Baton Rouge Regional Office

555 Laurel St.

Baton Rouge, LA 70801

(225) 297-2000

Lafayette Regional Office

Centerpiece Shopping Center

5520-L Johnston Street

Lafayette, LA 70503

(337) 262-5413

New Orleans Regional Office

Clearview Palms Shopping Center

2222 Clearview Parkway

Suite B-3

Metairie, LA 70001

(504) 889-0031

Alexandria Regional Office

Emerald Square Shopping Center

1325 MacArthur Drive

Alexandria, LA 71301

(318) 487-5005

Monroe Regional Office

1128 Pecanland Mall Drive

Monroe, LA 71203

(318) 362-5460

Shreveport Regional Office

Old River Marketplace

Shopping Center

767 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway

Shreveport, LA 71105

(318) 869-6550