JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) A lifelong resident in the City of Jeanerette reigned as this years parade marshal.

Mrs. Delores Wallace led the Krewe of Ezana’s parade held Sunday in Jeanerette.

Dance teams, twirlers, bands and floats took over Main Street for several hours this afternoon and entertained parade goers who came from as far as St. Martinville.

Wallace she say she is excited and honored to be this year’s parade marshal.