Maurice, La: Man shot in abdomen during domestic violence incident

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo: VPSO
Photo: VPSO

MAURICE, La. (KLFY) – The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot in the abdomen Saturday morning during an allege domestic violence incident.

Police say it happened at a home in the 5900 block of Kennel Road around 8:30 a.m.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon says when deputies arrived on the scene they found an unidentified male with a gunshot wound in the upper abdomen.  He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

30 year old Megan Bila was charged with  Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center with no bond.

