Scott Police Chief Chad Leger ‘honored’ and ‘humbled’ to serve as Grand Marshal of Mardi Gras Parade

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) The Mardi Gras parades continued Sunday throughout Acadiana. The city of Scott held their annual parade where news tens Emily Giangreco spoke with those who were involved and what makes it so special.

From Carencro to Lafayette and now here in Scott residents all over Acadiana are having so much fun celebrating Mardi Gras.

It was a weekend full of parades and the cityof Scott continued the celebration on Sunday.

It’s so unique. I mean people have just gone all out with their floats this year. It’s amazing to see the work that they put into it.

For 21 years Mary Hebert has put on the annual Mardi Gras parade in Scott.

It’s a lot of work, but it’s worth it. and it’s a family friendly parade as you can see it’s all about the kids.

She says one of the things that makes Scott’s parade different from others is their security.

Security is fantastic. Our Chief Chad Leger makes sure we have so much security and everything is taken care of, everything.

We have about 60 police officers on the streets today providing the safety for the people, for the parade goers.

And while Chief of Police Chad Leger is used to being one of those officers on the streets during the parade, this year he has a new position.

Today we changed roles. For the last 14 years I’ve been the chief of police for the city of Scott and I had the honor of being nominated and elected by the Scott business association and board as Grand Marshall.

It’s an honor and very much privllage.

Tip Tap Toe School of Dance Director Justine Sampy is another member of the parade who has participated for years.

She says her favorite part is the support from the community.

Oh my God it’s so amazing like they’re screaming ‘tip tap toe’ the parents are really excited and we just really really get a warm welcoming here when we do come to Scott.

Reporting in Scott Emily Giangreco for KLFY News Ten.