TPSO: Brothers escape from North Shore jail

AMITE, La. — Law enforcement agencies are looking for two men who escaped from the Tangipahoa Parish Jail Sunday afternoon.

Officials said Christopher Woolridge, 23, and Daeshawn Woolridge, 20, were reported not accounted for around 3:15 p.m. Surveillance footage showed the brothers escaping the jail, leaving their uniforms, authorities added.

The men were reportedly last seen near Bennett Road and McCoy Lane.

Multiple agencies are assisting the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Department in the search, including Louisiana State Police, Amite Police Department, Hammond Police Department, and St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about these two men is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-554-5245.