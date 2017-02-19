Unrestrained 17 year old dies in single vehicle crash

Pointe Coupee Parish – A single vehicle crash on LA 417 south of LA 970 in Pointe Coupee Parish took the life of 17 year old Clayton Jarreau of Ventress, La.

Police say it happened shortly before 3:00 am Sunday.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as Jarreau was traveling southbound on LA 417. For reasons still under investigation, police say, Jarreau failed to negotiate a left hand curve and ran off the right side of the roadway.

His vehicle then struck a culvert and began to overturn.

Jarreau was not restrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries, according to police. Two passengers in the vehicle were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with severe injuries.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash and a toxicology sample will be taken from Jarreau for analysis.