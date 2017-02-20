Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office make crawfish theft arrest

ACADIA PARISH (KLFY) – An Opleousas man was taken into custody as part of an investigation into an increase in reported crawfish thefts in the northern part of Acadia Parish.

Dariel Mays, 34, was arrested and charged with Theft of Livestock and is believed to have committed similar thefts in northern Acadia Parish for the last 5 years, costing farmers thousands of dollars.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson says the arrest was part of a new Crime Suppression Unit aimed at focusing on crime infected areas and specific problems in the parish.

Gibson added the arrest kicked off what the intention of the unit is meant for.

“For years our farms have dealt with the theft of Crawfish. We received complaints by various farmers in the northern part of our parish about increased theft. We were provided information and our CSU team was able to make an arrest” stated Sheriff Gibson.

It was during the investigation last week that Sheriff Gibson says CSU members observed on surveillance a suspicious vehicle traveling to various locations where the crimes had occurred in the past and recent weeks.

“The deputies observed the suspect to steal multiple sacks of crawfish which was sacked and waiting for transport from the field. The suspect vehicle was stopped and the stolen property was recovered” stated Sheriff Gibson.