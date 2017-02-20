Church group restoring flood-damaged homes across Acadiana

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) – Recovery efforts continue across Acadiana following the historic 2016 flood.

A Christian group called ‘Team Acts’ has joined in on the effort to help revitalize homes across Acadiana.

More than 80 volunteers with the group are spending the week restoring more than a dozen homes.

Installing drywall, insulation, and carpet are just some of the jobs Team Acts are getting their hands dirty with.

“What we really come here to do is to bring hope and restoration to the community just to let everybody here know that they’re not forgotten,” said Charlie Moore, Founder of Team Acts.

Moore says volunteers have already started working on at least 15 homes.

“There are 22 or 23 homes on our list, so as we work through them as volunteers come in, we’ll continue to progress,” explained Moore.

Moore says the volunteers range in age with the youngest being 2 years old and the oldest in their 80’s, coming from all over the United States.

The volunteers are working in all St. Landry Parish towns and in Acadia Parish in Crowley and Rayne.

“To actually see this organization at work, it’s a glorious thing,” said Opelousas resident, Charles Fontenot.

Fontenot says his home took in about 1 ft.- 1 1/2 ft. of water.

“I lost most of my furniture,” said Fontenot.

Fontenot says he was ecstatic upon finding out Team Acts would be restoring his home–which lessens the financial burden for him.

“Because of losing everything and really not having anywhere to stay and bills and everything still coming,” explained Fontenot.

Fontenot says having the much needed help has just been a pleasing experience.

Moore credits one of the pastors at Our Savior’s Church for making him aware of the help needed in the recovery effort.

“It’s difficult to bring this all together in this amount of time,” said Moore. “The people around here have been fantastic, the food is wonderful, everybody’s having a great time eating, we know we’re going to gain 10 pounds. We’re just going to accept it and then go back home.”

The volunteers will be working in Acadiana until Saturday.

If you would like to help in the restoration efforts, the group is accepting volunteers. All you have to do is show up to the Acadian Baptist Center ready to work. The center is located at 1202 Academy Dr. in Eunice.