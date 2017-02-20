Congressional staffers land in Youngsville to tour flood damaged areas

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Staff members of the U.S. House and Senate Appropriations Committees are visiting flood-damaged areas of Louisiana, including Acadiana.

These federal staffers landed in Youngsville just before 4 p.m. this afternoon.

On Friday, Louisiana’s senators sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards, asking that he add Acadiana to the tour.

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy say the area sustained tremendous flooding.

The governor’s office says not every parish will be visited in person, but all regions will be included in their presentation.

The presentation will include both of the major flood events last year, the flood in March and the flood in August.

US Congressional staffers toured a home in the Highland Ridge neighborhood in Youngsville to see flood damage. @KLFY — Megan Kelly (@MeganKellyNews) February 20, 2017

Congressional staffers landing in Youngsville to tour flood damaged areas. @KLFY pic.twitter.com/6p5ITVcWVQ — Megan Kelly (@MeganKellyNews) February 20, 2017