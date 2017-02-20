Congressional staffers land in Youngsville to tour flood damaged areas

Published: Updated:

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Staff members of the U.S. House and Senate Appropriations Committees are visiting flood-damaged areas of Louisiana, including Acadiana.

These federal staffers landed in Youngsville just before 4 p.m. this afternoon.

On Friday, Louisiana’s senators sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards, asking that he add Acadiana to the tour.

U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy say the area sustained tremendous flooding.

The governor’s office says not every parish will be visited in person, but all regions will be included in their presentation.

The presentation will include both of the major flood events last year, the flood in March and the flood in August.

 

