Industrial Trade Career Fair to be held at Cajundome Convention Center Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Job seekers will have another opportunity to find work this week in the Hub City.

The 2nd Annual Industrial Trades Career Fair is being put on by LEDA, Louisiana Workforce Commission, LED Fast Start and One Acadiana this Wednesday, February 22nd at the Cajundome Convention Center.

Companies participating in Wednesday’s Job Fair are hiring for many industrial positions such as pipe fitters, electricians, iron workers, painters, welders and much more.

The Career Fair is a tremendous opportunity for Acadiana residents looking for jobs in the Industrial field.

Over 70 people were hired on the spot and more than 200 people were set up for interviews during last year’s career fair.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring plenty of copies of your resume and to dress professionally.