Lafayette Parks & Recreation director says “our facilities are aging”

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The Director of Lafayette’s Department of Parks and Recreation works to find funding support for the department. New recreation facilities are popping up in nearby cities while Lafayette’s recreation department has to deal with inadequate funding.

Director Gerald Boudreaux says the department’s millage was approved back in 1961 when the city had one golf course, five parks and two recreation centers. “Now our facilities are aging. We are talking thirty-five parks, ten recreation centers, three golf courses, a camp ground, two tennis centers, five swimming pools,” adds Boudreaux.

Boudreaux says the commission wants to see more awareness take place. The slogan of doing more with less has been proven. Boudreaux says the situation is getting difficult. “We don’t overspend. We have to curtail where we go and in some cases it’s going to limit our ability to open 6 days a week. It’s going to hamper our ability to maintain facilities because the dollars are just not there.”

Lafayette Economic Development Authority President Gregg Gothreaux says Lafayette has to be able to compete. “You bring your children here, you want quality public schools and you want quality parks and recreation,” notes Gothreaux.

Boudreaux says last fiscal year his department lost about $230,000 as the council failed to garnish two-thirds vote to roll forward the millage. LCG confirms the same for the parish jail and library.