LFD investigating cause of house fire on Morgan Street

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Crews with the Lafayette Fire Department respond to a fire in the 800 block of Morgan Street on February 20, 2017. (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Fire Department)
Crews with the Lafayette Fire Department respond to a fire in the 800 block of Morgan Street on February 20, 2017. (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Fire Department)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are currently investigating a fire that started around 8 a.m. in the 800 block of Morgan Street.

Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said the small wood-framed home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze within 20 minutes.

The house, which was unoccupied and without utilities,  sustained heavy fire damage.

Trahan said neighbors reported that recently, vagrants have been seen going into the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s