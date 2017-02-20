LFD investigating cause of house fire on Morgan Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are currently investigating a fire that started around 8 a.m. in the 800 block of Morgan Street.

Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said the small wood-framed home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze within 20 minutes.

The house, which was unoccupied and without utilities, sustained heavy fire damage.

Trahan said neighbors reported that recently, vagrants have been seen going into the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.